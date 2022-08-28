Woodford County Railroad Weekend wraps up

There were guided tours, train displays, trackless train rides, a kid zone, and a movie night.

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ0- The first ever Railroad Days weekend wrapped up Sunday in Woodford County

The two-day event highlighted the rich history and heritage of the railroad industry in Versailles and Midway.

“when it was a railroad station, it was kind of a hub. And everybody, when they came and went to Versailles, they stopped through here. And then here lately, we’ve had a lot of people interested in the history of the railroads,” explained Winfrey Adkins, owner of the Nostalgia Station Toy and Train Museum.

Organizers say the weekend brought a lot of new faces to the area, which meant new business for shops and restaurants.

“It affects not only from a tourism perspective, but a commerce perspective. It’s a huge part of our industry. Any of the history partners that have a business that is rail-served is really important. It brings a lot of jobs here. And it allows us to be very accessible to commerce across the nation,” said Woodford County Chamber president and CEO Emily Downey.

County leaders say their next event is a Midway Fall Festival in September.