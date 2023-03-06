Woodford Co. officials give update on restoration efforts, traffic impacts

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Over 6,300 Woodford County customers are still without power at the moment. Significant progress was made today in restoring power. We are seeing more and more utility crews arrive in the County. It is still difficult to estimate power restoration timelines. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and perseverance, especially those who have been without power for so long. We are doing everything we can to assist in restoring power.

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC IMPACT: US 60 West from Versailles to Frankfort will be converted to one lane in each direction on the Frankfort-bound side starting at 7 pm tonight. LG&E and KU will be working on the main core power lines into Versailles and this will relieve the detour through Merewood.

Woodford County Schools were already scheduled to be closed for a professional development day.

Please take your limbs, brush, vegetation and organic debris to the curb for pick-up. The Woodford Recycling Center will waive disposal fees for organic storm debris starting tomorrow lasting until Friday. This does not apply to all other waste including inorganic materials such as plastics, shingles and manufactured products. This policy is only in effect for Woodford County citizens (not businesses) with proof of residence.

Road Crews and First Responders will be dealing with additional duties and responsibilities related to the disaster and recovery, otherwise all County Government offices and facilities will be operating on their normal schedules.

If you have any urgent needs, please contact us via phone, email, or message. We will update again in the morning. Thank you to everyone who has helped take care of others in need. #WoodfordSafe