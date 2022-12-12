Woodford Co. Humane Society warns about gifting animals this Christmas

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford County Humane Society says around this time of year, it sees an increase in adoption applications.

However, the application process to adopt a pet is much stricter.

“We want to be careful we aren’t having those impulse adoptions or surprise adoptions for another person um so part of our process is that the person who is going to be caring for the animal has to be present and has to be the one adopting,” said Marketing Director, Beth Oleson.

Oleson says being extra strict in the screening process helps reduce the number of surrenders or people returning animals after the holiday.

But, as the shelter remains full of dogs and cats looking for forever homes, it can get tough for the Humane Society to turn down applications.

“It’s really hard, you know we want these animals to be going into homes so we just have to decide what our priority is and our priority is always going to be to do what’s in the best interest of the animal, and that’s not to be a surprise Christmas gift for someone whos then not going to be able to follow through its going to be to make that match to send them to a home where they are going to stay for the rest of their lives” added Oleson.

Oleson says if you are considering adopting a pet this holiday, there are a few things to consider first.

Like the time requirement, what you’ll need for the pet, and how much it will cost.

And she says the best thing to do is to not gift an animal as a surprise but to talk with the person you want to give one to beforehand.

“If you surprise someone with the puppy on Christmas what you are actually giving them is more than $1,000 a year in expenses for the next 15-20 years and not everyone is ready to take on that surprise, I mean not to mention all the work that goes into taking care of a pet” added Oleson.

Anyone interested in adopting this month can check out the Woodford Humane Society Adoption Drive, where you can adopt for free.

It goes until December 23rd.