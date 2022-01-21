Woman’s neglect contributed to mother’s death: Investigators

Scott County woman indicted for manslaughter

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 72-year-old Sadieville woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her mother last November.

Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Othello Neaves for second-degree manslaughter for neglect that led to the death of her mother, Opal Webb.

The investigation began on Nov. 13, 2021, when Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly woman, the sheriff’s department said in a release

When deputies arrived, they fund Webb who was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished. Neaves said she had been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her, the department said.

ER doctors told deputies it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in.

Webb died on Nov. 15, according to the release.

Doctors listed the cause of death as “septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown” and her neglect contributed to her death.

Based on the overall investigation and medical records, Sheriff’s Det. Quire presented affidavit to Scott County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued for Neaves.