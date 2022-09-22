Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with three counts of murder, first-degree assault, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Investigators said Rodriguez was fleeing from Winchester police in September 2019, when she made a U-turn on the I-64/I-75 split in Fayette County and began driving the wrong way on the road. She hit a Chevrolet Sonic head-on then spun around and hit another car.

The two people in the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey, a pair of sisters from Georgetown, were both killed in the crash, as well as Rodriguez’s sister, who was a passenger in her truck at the time.

According to Kentucky State Police, Rodriguez was charged with driving under the influence five times between 2003 and 2019.

She’ll be eligible for parole after 20 years.