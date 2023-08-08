Woman who died in Newtown Pike crash was deputy warden at Blackburn Correctional Complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Belinda Sanchez, the woman who died in the Newtown Pike crash on Monday, was the deputy warden at Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Belinda was 63.

Prior to working at BCC, she held the same position at Luther Luckett Correction Complex in La Grange.

Belinda began her career with Corrections Corporation of America in December 2004 and several years later transferred as a case specialist working in drug court in Morgan, Elliott and Carter counties.

She attended church at St. Peter Catholic Church in Lexington.

The church gave the following statement after her passing:

“I just learned a very sad news Belinda Sanchez passed away this afternoon from a car accident. Please keep her and the whole family in our prayers. Eternal Rest grand unto her O Lord and Let the perpetual light shine upon her.”

She died after being hit by a semi-truck at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard around 4 p.m. Monday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn ruled her death as an accident.