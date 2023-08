Woman who died in crash on Newtown Pike identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The woman who died in a crash Monday on Newtown Pike has been identified by the coroner.

Belinda Sanchez died after being hit by a semi-truck at the Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard intersection around 4 p.m. She was 63.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn ruled her death as an accident.

The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated and cleaned up the accident.