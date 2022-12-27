Woman robbed at gunpoint by ‘multiple’ people on Cane Run Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by multiple people on Cane Run Road in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. The suspects ran away with her personal items.

Officers are still trying to identify the suspects; no one has been arrested at this time.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.