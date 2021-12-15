Woman offers help for displaced, injured wildlife

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman in Laurel County who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation is offering to help animals who may be displaced or injured from tornadoes that swept across Kentucky.

“I am a licensed Kentucky wildlife rehabilitator. I can arrange pickup and transportation of the wild animal that is need of help,” said Poindexter. “Not only are humans displaced and hurt when a disaster happens, but it happens to animals too.”

Poindexter says disasters can take away homes for countless wildlife animals, some of which may need medical help.

“Veterinarians do not normally take in wildlife because wildlife have no one to pay their bill. It’s a live or die situation for them. I do not charge to treat and rehabilitate them. I am a 501c3 nonprofit charity corporation,” said Poindexter.