Woman found dead in burned-out camper in Wayne County

MURL, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a burned-out camper in Murl, according to the Wayne County coroner.

The coroner’s office told ABC 36 they received a call about the body in the burned camper Sunday.

The body was identified as 69-year-old Jackie Hughes. The coroner’s office said they believe Hughes’s death was accidental and no foul play is suspected, but an investigation continues.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.