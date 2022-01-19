Woman, dog rescued from apartment fire

Fire reported late Tuesday night, confined to one apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman and her dog were rescued from an apartment fire in Lexington late Tuesday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Just before midnight, fire crews responded to the 400 block of Johnson Avenue for the report of a fire. Crews found a fire in a second-floor apartment building and were able to contain it to the apartment and extinguish it quickly, the department said.

Two apartments were displaced and the Red Cross provided assistance. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital, according t Major Jessica Bowman. A dog was also rescued. Crews administered oxygen to the dog on scene and it is doing well now, Bowman said.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.