Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –

A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning.

The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived they found a woman dead.

Fire officials say it appears the woman was homeless and tried to find shelter.

Officials say they believe she started the fire in the stairwell of an apartment complex to keep warm.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The fire was contained in the stairwell and no other people were injured.