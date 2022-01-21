Woman charged with murder in Butler County stabbing death

Incident happened Thursday afternoon in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-ld Butler County woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing death Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 .m. Thursday, Kentucky State Police say troopers were requested to investigate the stabbing at 2142 Gilstrap Road in Morgantown and found 32-year-old Trenton M. Howard, of Morgantown, was stabbed.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

As a result of the investigation including interviews and statements from people present during the incident, Tiffany Swift, of Cromwell, was ,charged with one count of murder, troopers said.

The investigation continues and is being led by KSP Detectives. KSP was assisted by Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS, and Butler County Coroner.