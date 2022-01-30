Wolfe County Search and Rescue wins life-saving tool

Picture Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue WCSRT wins Land Rover

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team responds to many calls that make their job dangerous. Now, the team is set to receive a new tool that will help them continue their life-saving mission.

The non-profit was the recipient of a Land Rover Defender through a contest with the car manufacturer.

Some of the members made it back to Kentucky Sunday afternoon from the Biltmore Estate in Ashville, North Carolina. While there, they visited a Land Rover test track, where they drove their vehicle for the first time.

For the contest, members had to submit a 3-minute video explaining how the vehicle would help continue their mission. The winners were then chosen by a public vote.

The search and rescue team was one of seven non-profits in various categories to receive the award.

“There was a lot of hard work, a lot of sweat that went into making that happen,” said public information officer Drew Stevens. “And it’s just an uplifting thing. It was a morale boost for our team. And it’s ultimately beyond being a life saving tool that we can use, it’s been invaluable and kind of improved the spirits of our team and really help to elevate our team in the public eye, as well.”

Stevens says the Land Rover will be delivered to them at the Louisville Land Rover dealership in mid-February.