With snow again in the forecast, road crews are geared up and ready again

Salt stocked, plows prepped, crews reporting at midnight

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews are off work now, but they will return overnight to battle whatever wintry precipitation an approaching Arctic cold front drops on northeast Kentucky.

The National Weather Service expects periods of light snow across the region through Friday. Measurable snow is predicted for most of the area, but the best chance for an inch or more lies along I-64 counties or farther south.

In addition, the Arctic air will keep temperatures below freezing Friday and drop them to as low as 10 degrees by Saturday morning.

That icy forecast means Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 snowfighters in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties are now on high alert.

All salt truck and plow crews will report for duty beginning at midnight tonight, and will work throughout the day on Friday to keep state highways passable.

Motorists should be prepared for slick travel Friday – slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.

If you must travel, be mindful that this storm could create wide-ranging road conditions across northeast Kentucky and that salt effectiveness will be reduced in the bitter cold – a clear highway might suddenly turn snowy and slick around the next curve. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov.

During winter storms, District 9 crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat more than 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky roads on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to maintain mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

Please visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including maps of priority routes. Updated snow response information is also available by following Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 on social media at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 or https://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

PUBLIC PREPARATION

Motorists play an important role in safe travel during snowstorms by being prepared. Remember:

– Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact travel on some level, so prepare for a slower commute.

– Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.

– Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.

– Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

– Winterize vehicles.

– Stock vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit.

– Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.

– Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving.

– Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.