Winter storm leads to falling buzzard alert in Lexington

35 buzzards warmed up and released into the wild

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Florida, it’s common to see falling lizard and iguana alerts when it gets cold, but here in Kentucky, the state has falling buzzard alerts.

Lexington-Fayette County Animal Care and Control (LFACC) says it received multiple calls about buzzards falling out of trees, “The storm caused their wings to be iced over, preventing them from flying. A few were found stuck in the ice!”

LFACC says there were 35 birds that needed to be defrosted on Friday. Once the buzzards were warmed up, they were relased back into the wild.

According to LFACC, “Buzzards are so important to the environment and we’re happy to do our part to protect them!”