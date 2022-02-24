Winter returns with icy roads, accidents, traffic Thursday morning

Lexington Police answer 18 accident calls, another rash of crashes around 8 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winter had an icy reminder for Lexington Thursday morning: it ain’t over till it’s over.

Road crews worked through the night to treat icy bridges, overpasses and hills.

Police reported 18 non-injury collisions between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Morning roll calls were canceled to get officers out on the streets as soon as possible. And they were needed. A rash of accidents just before and after 8 a.m. clogged I-75 near Paris Pike, New Circle Road at Richmond Road and some other areas.

The ripple effect meant extra traffic on Winchester Road, Man o’ War and other connectors, adding frustration to the morning commute.

Mayor Linda Gorton urged everyone to use caution on the roads.

“Winter isn’t finished with us yet,” she said. “Slow down and allow for some extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.”