Winter-like start to the week

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet's Good Morning Kentucky forecast

Cold, winter-like conditions are on the way to kick off your workweek. Afternoon highs on Monday will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 30s and there will be a few off & on snow showers. A northwesterly breeze will keep the feels-like conditions in the upper 20s and low 30s as well.

Overnight lows will stay very chilly through the middle of the week. Temps will drop into mid-20s Tuesday morning and low 20s Wednesday morning. However, afternoon temps will slowly recover. We will eventually return to the low 50s by Wednesday and low 60s for Thursday.

Another strong system will move into the region on Friday. This will likely bring rain showers and a storm chance. This system will drop our temps once again for the weekend.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Breezy & cold with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Flurries taper off and cold. Lows in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Chilly start