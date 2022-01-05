Windy Tonight. Snow Thursday. Warnings In Place

We had a fair amount of sun today. We’ve been very windy. The snow track has shifted north a bit. Lexington went from 1″ to potentially 3″. As you work your way south of Lexington, areas far southeast could see 7″ of snow. Very cold air will follow for Friday. On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. We rebound Saturday. Rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Remember your Pets, Plants & Pipes.

Driving: Watch out for plows. Keep a safe distance. Black ice is likely in spots, especially Friday.

Tonight: Still windy. Skies cloud up. A chilly low in the low 20s is ahead.

Thursday: Snow moves in early afternoon. A 70% chance of snow. a High of only 28.

Thursday night: Behind the snowy system, winds will shift to northwest and the temperatures will plunge. A low near 10. Wind chills -5 to zero to start Friday

Friday should end up sunny and cold. A high of 24.

Saturday: we rebound. Mostly sunny and a high of 46.

Rain Saturday night. 90% chance.

Sunday: Shower chances at 80% and we could see a high of 52.

Monday: cold behind Sunday’s system. Fairly sunny and 33.