Winchester police ask for public’s help finding missing teen

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winchester police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Kailee Cook, 15, is missing from Clark County, however, may be in either Clark or Fayette County.

She’s described as approximately 5’5″ and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 859-745-7403.