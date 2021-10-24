Winchester Church holds Fall Festival

The church holds monthly outreach events offering food, clothing, and various other resources to those in need.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester’s Redeeming Grace Church of God held a fall festival today.

The free festival in Winchester included food, games, inflatables, a cake walk, and more. The festival was another way for Redeeming Grace to reach out to the community and serve those in need, a mission that the church’s congregation holds dear.

Redeeming Grace’s Pastor, Garvin Ricco Floyd, spoke about the importance of giving back to the community.

“If we don’t love people where they are, we are in trouble. If we don’t love people, because everyone is suffering somewhere. And if we can’t help them where they’re suffering than we might as well close the doors and head to the house. Any church that is in the community that is not feeding the community and helping the community is a leech on the community. We can’t ask people to give to us if we don’t give back to them,” Floyd said.

