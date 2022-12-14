Winchester business owners disagree after city commission approves new marketing position

business owners say money for the position money could be better spent on first responder salaries and capital improvements

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Chad Walker and his wife own the Engine House Pizza and Pub in downtown Winchester.

Walker is among a group of business owners in opposition after the city commission voted to approve the changing of the city’s open Main Street Director position into a marketing and events coordinator.

According to city leaders, Winchester withdrew from the Kentucky Main Street program earlier this year.

Commissioners approved the transition in a 3-1 vote, with one members abstaining from voting.

“It’s a position that the city can say ‘well, we’re trying to help downtown but ultimately that $50,000 is just gonna go to a person versus the downtown that its supposed to be benefiting,” says Walker.

According to city leaders, the salary for the proposed position is $50,000. So far, no one has been hired for the position.

However, business owners say that money could be better spent since they already budget their own money to market and promote their own business. They say they want to see the money go towards salaries for first responders and to improve infrastructure in downtown.

“Take that money and put it in capital improvements and actually stand behind and support the businesses than acting like the city knows best,” says Adam Kidd, the COO of Dam Holdings, LLC.

There are some who approve of the change.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on. So we need someone to be that conduit to help get all of us together. Our community needs that communications person who can be the central focus of making sure we know what everybody is doing,” says Peggy McCallister, a Winchester First Board member.

Some say without the position, they’ve spent their own money and time volunteering to coordinate events. But those volunteers are too busy to do the job full time.

“I know I am one of many who have tried to step in as a volunteer. And it takes a lot time and energy and its very hard to get the cats in one box, so to speak,” says another business owner.

Business owners presented a petition with nearly 300 signatures from people they say are against the change, but say it was ignored. They now hope to work with the commission to help make sure their downtown continues to grow and improve.