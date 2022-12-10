Winchester brewery holds Christmas Market

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A Winchester brewery has been getting into the holiday spirit Saturday, holding a Christmas Market.

About 18 vendors filled up the inside of Abettor Brewing, selling Christmas ornaments, jewelry, popcorn, clothes and candles.

The vendors were all native to the Winchester community and nearby areas.

Organizers say they hold several markets throughout the year as a way to show that the brewery is a place where all ages are welcome.

“Having events like this kind of perpetuates that into the community that this is a place for everybody. And also, its a small town so we always wanna bring tourism in town as well, helps everybody out,” says John Howard, the taproom manager.

The market wrapped up at 7 p.m, followed by live music.