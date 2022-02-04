Win a chance to celebrate ‘Silver Charm’ KY Derby Preakness winner’s 28th birthday

The 1997 Kentucky Derby-Preakness winner and Hall of Famer will celebrate his 28th birthday on Tuesday February 22.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Silver Charm, the 1997 Kentucky Derby-Preakness winner and Hall of Famer will celebrate his 28th birthday on Tuesday February 22.

According to the release, due to COVID restrictions they can’t have a big party to mark this milestone, so they are going to have a little one with just a few lucky friends.

Will you be in the Lexington, KY area on Tuesday February 22nd? Want to celebrate with Charm and the Old Friends staff? Here’s how:

Send your info to the email address below for a chance to join the soiree. Once they receive it, they will draw 28 lucky guests from the entries and you will be invited to the party.

HOW TO ENTER

Send your name, address, email, and

Daytime phone number to barbara@oldfriendsequine.org by February 12, 2022 We will then draw 28 guests who will be notified by February 15.

WHAT Silver Charm’s 28th Birthday Party

WHEN Tuesday Feb. 22, 1pm –3 pm

WHERE Old Friends Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324

Can’t make the party. Send Old Friends a donation of $28 and we’ll send you a 8×10 color photo of Silver Charm.

**MASKS REQUIRED ON THE FARM**