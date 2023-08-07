“Wilt Week” in Louisville brings in $170K for officer injured in Old National Bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — “Wilt Week” in Louisville brought in $170,000 for the officer injured in the Old National Bank mass shooting in April.

On Saturday, a check for $170,000 was presented to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which will disperse the funds to Officer Nickolas Wilt’s family, at the St. Matthews Potato Festival.

The city of St. Matthews held events for a week beginning on Aug. 1. All proceeds from the “Wilt Week” events went to Wilt for his recovery.

On July 28, Wilt returned home after a three-and-a-half-month hospital stay. He was shot in the head while responding to a gunman at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10. He was one of the first officers at the scene.

Since then, he’s been steadily improving.