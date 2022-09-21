Wilmore woman arrested for arson of own bakery

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Wilmore woman was arrested Wednesday and is accused of setting fire to her own bakery.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, an investigation began into a fire at Lana Rowland’s bakery, CNC Bakery, on July 17. The fire destroyed her bakery, which was located at 615 N. Main Street. A joint investigation between Nicholasville police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led police to believe Rowland committed arson.

She is lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center and is charged with arson – 2nd degree.