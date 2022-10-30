Wicked World Scaregrounds hosts kid-friendly haunted house

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Halloween is just one day away but Halloween events have gone on all weekend long.

One attraction invited kids in who might be a little afraid of scary monsters for a more family-friendly event Sunday.

Wicked World Scaregrounds held its Kid’s Day event.

Organizers say they turned on the lights inside their haunted house and trail and the actors toned down their costumes to make it more fun.

They also gave out plenty of candy and prizes as well.

“We like to tailor to everybody. So we’ve got the horror fanatics and we take care of them pretty well. And today, we wanted to bring in the children and the adults that cant bring their kids in on a normal day. So today is a perfect day for them to be here,” said Billy Crank, the media manager for the scare grounds.

Wicked World is open for Halloween from 8 to 10 pm. It will also open for one last scare on November 5th for its Black Out night.