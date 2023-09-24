Wicked World Scaregrounds brings in new scares this season

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s officially fall which means pumpkin patches and cooler weather. But it also means a lot of scares.

Organizers at Wicked World Scaregrounds are expecting thousands of people through its’ doors this year.

The haunted attraction in Nicholasville held an opening night Friday. If you ask Noodles the clown what his favorite part of gates opening is, there’s only one answer.

“Scaring the poop out of people, literally,” he says.

The haunted attraction opening its doors this week for the first time this spooky season.

“Wicked World Scaregrounds, as you can see, is one of those special times a year when monsters get together and act as crazy as they want to,” says Billy Crank, the marketing manager.

Crank says this year is going to extra scary, with a lot of changes.

Organizers have added new haunts, including a zombie takeover where participants get the chance to be part of the action by taking a toy gun through. The goal is to make sure all the zombies are dead by the time you make it out the other side.

There’s also extra long haunted trail with a few surprises along the way.

“You get to experience the scares for a long period of time compared to most,” says Crank.

Nick Centers drove up from Somerset to check it out.

“Everybody is entitled to one good scare. Here, you get way more than one. And its way more bang for the buck,” says Centers.

Centers says he will be back to bring his whole family.

“We’ve seen sliders, we’ve seen scare actors. I’ve had really great jump scares in there, the house is absolutely phenomenal. I would recommend everyone go through it,” says Centers.

The scaregrounds are open through November 4th. Events include a kids night on October 29th and a Blackout night on November 4th.

