Whitley County has school bus plan to keep kids in school

The school district is trying to avoid to avoid canceling school with school bus driver plan.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every day 68 bus drivers for Whitley County schools drive 60 routes to get hundreds of kids to school and another 60 routes to get them back home. If a driver’s out sick, others may have to pick-up an extra route in order to avoid canceling school.

“Lets say I have more than 7 or 8 drivers out out one day and then all of a sudden we got 58 or 59 licensed CDL certified bus drivers and you got two routes you cant cover this is where we would ask one of those 8 drivers to double up and drive a second route,” says Superintendent John Siler of Whitley County.

Students on the first route would be dropped of at 7- 7:15 in the morning. Then drivers would start a second route getting the next round of kids 40 minutes later, arriving at school late around 8:15. Superintendent Siler says currently the school safety coordinator is organizing a call list by bus route.

The same system used when school is called off.

“What our transportation department can do is pick that route out and record a message saying that your child will have a sub bus driver,” says Superintendent John Siler.

This way parents have more piece of mind, knowing when to send their kids to the bus stop and when to expect them home. Superintendent Siler is asking parents to make sure the school has the correct home contact number and if not, to update it.

“The parents want their kids in school in person and we are just trying to find ways to continue to do that,” says Siler.

Siler says parents are willing to work with, in order to keep kids in the classroom.