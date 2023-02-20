Whitley Co. man arrested for murder of 3-year-old, KSP says

WOODBINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitley County man was arrested Sunday after police say a 3-year-old was found dead in his home.

Whitley County EMS responded to a home in Woodbine for a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jordan Taylor, 22, was arrested and is charged with murder – first degree.

Police didn’t say what the child’s relationship to Taylor is.