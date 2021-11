White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone. That’s roughly double the pace of the first week after the vaccine was approved for them. It’s also more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.