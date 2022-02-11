While still among highest in nation, state’s COVID positivity continues big slide

Other key indicators also dropping

https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/COVID19DailyReport.pdf

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity had another big drop Thursday and while it still remains at levels that are among the highest in the country, it still is showing a rapid decline.

In its daily report (click here) Thursday, the state listed 6,967 new cases, 1,729 of which are in people 18 and under, 38 new deaths and a positivity rate of 21.16% down from 21.99% Wednesday and 22.97% Tuesday. It was above 30% just two weeks ago.

The deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,254. The state now has recorded 1,227,638 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

The other three key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators — continued to be relatively stable. The report listed 2,117 people in the hospital, down from 2,142 Wednesday, 2,136 Tuesday 2,124 Monday, 2,345 Friday, 2,443 Thursday, and 2,438 last Wednesday. The number of people in intensive care was down to 394 Thursday, from 399 Wednesday and 416 Tuesday; and the number of people on a ventilator was down to 195 Thursday from 200 Wednesday, 208 Tuesday and last Tuesday’s 244.