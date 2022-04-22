What you need to know about Kroger Field parking for Saturday’s concert

No parking signs will go up Saturday morning on certain streets near the stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they’ll begin posting No Parking signs on certain streets near Kroger Field on Saturday morning in advance of the first-ever music concert to be held at the stadium that night.

Police say the signs will go up on Elizabeth Street, Crescent Avenue, Waller Avenue and Forest Park Road. The operation will be similar to parking restrictions during home UK football games.

Vehicles parked on roads with no parking signs will be towed beginning Saturday morning.

The concert, titled, “A Concert for Kentucky,” has been postponed twice by the pandemic.

The concert is headlined by Johnson County’s own Chris Stapleton, who is a superstar force in country music. He will be joined by the legendary Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards.

All of the proceeds from the concert will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.