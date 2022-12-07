What to know before gifting someone a pet this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As we get ready for the height of the holiday season, the Lexington Humane Society has some important tips for people who plan on gifting a loved one a pet.

The Lexington Humane Society doesn’t allow pets to be adopted as a gift. It says it’s important for the whole family, other pets included, to meet the new addition before sending it home with someone. Instead, the shelter suggests wrapping a leash or litter box as a surprise for the pet they’ve already met.

Lexington Humane has a ‘First Contact’ service where people can share their pet preferences, like breed, gender and temperament, and the shelter will let them know when an animal comes in that meets those needs.

For more information on how to sign up for ‘First Contact’ or adopt current animals, visit the shelter’s website HERE or check out the Facebook page HERE.