What to expect, road closures and more ahead of Halloween fest, Thriller Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is hosting its annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade this weekend, and lots will be happening downtown.

Here’s what to expect:

Halloween Variety Show

The city’s largest, free Halloween party will kick off with a variety show, featuring Halloween-inspired art and performances.

It will have a DJ and area arts groups, like Mecca, Dance Attack, Traci Stone Dance Studio and March Madness Marching Band which will all perform.

The show will last from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Parade

The city’s Halloween Parade will begin at 6:30 and last until 7 p.m. on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Members of the community are invited to dress up and display their creativity at the family-fun event.

Thriller Parade

The city’s Thriller Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 29. It will feature several hundred zombies dancing, dawdling and dragging themselves downtown to the classic Michael Jackson tune.

The Thriller Parade was featured as a Top 10 Halloween Destination by USA Today and was featured in the Top 25 Best Halloween Festivals Across the U.S. by Oprah Magazine.

Road Closures

Multiple streets will be closed to allow for the show and parades. Here’s what downtown will look like:

Limestone between Vine & Short Streets will be closed from 12 to 10 p.m.

Main Street between MLK Boulevard and Upper Street will be closed from 1 to 10 p.m.

Main Street between Elm Tree Lane and Mill Street will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m.

Water Street will be closed from 1 to 10 p.m.

Quality Street will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m.

Short Street at Upper Street will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m.

MLK Boulevard between High and Short Streets will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m.

Mill Street between Short and Vine Streets will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m.

Food and beverage options will be available all evening.

The event is free to the public.

For more information, head here: Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade