What is Amendment 2?

There's been much debate this year on abortion access in Kentucky and recently, both sides are saying misinformation is being spread about the amendment and what it would protect.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election Day is another day closer coming up on November 8th. On that Tuesday, Kentucky voters are going to have the chance to vote “yes” or “no” on a proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution that could eliminate abortion rights in the Commonwealth.

It reads:

“To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

If this amendment passes, the question of abortion access will be out of the Kentucky Constitution.

Right now, no abortions are allowed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, activating Kentucky’s trigger-law.

Tuesday, the Yes for Life Alliance launched an ad campaign asking people in Kentucky to vote “yes” in favor of the amendment.

“Kentuckians have the unique opportunity to protect life and stop late-term, taxpayer-funded abortion by voting ‘yes’ on #2 this November…’yes’ on Amendment 2 is the reasonable, common-sense vote to protect the vulnerable and safeguard our tax dollars,” said Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life and Chair of the Yes For Life Alliance Addia Wuchner.

However, opponents of Amendment 2 are arguing the ad campaign spreads misinformation, saying there’s no taxpayer-funded abortion access in Kentucky, and the use of federal money for abortion is prohibited by the Hyde Amendment.

“It’s really important that people really research what’s at stake here. We all know and love someone who’s had an abortion, we all know someone who’s had a complicated pregnancy…this is putting legislators in our exam rooms,” said Kentucky State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Tamarra Wieder.

The decision is ultimately up to voters, who will have the chance to make their voice heard on November 8.