West Sixth Brewing celebrates major milestones

West Sixth has donated to over 300 non-profits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – West Sixth Brewing in Lexington spent Wednesday evening celebrating not only a decade of being in business but also a decade of giving back to the community. West Sixth Brewing says over the last 10 years, it has donated more than one-million dollars to more than 300 non-profits.

The brewery says giving back was always a part of the company’s mission with a goal of 6% of profits a year going to charities. West Sixth says it has far surpassed that goal.

“I think it’s super important for a for-profit business to choose to give back to the community,” says Kelly Hieronymus, West Sixth Brewing creative and marketing director. “As that ball started rolling, we kind of snowballed into more and more creative giving programs that correlated with our values.”

West Sixth Brewing also announced the launch of its new giving program, ‘West Sixth for a Cause.’ To learn more, visit the website HERE or go to the Facebook page HERE.