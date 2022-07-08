“We’re a family”: Barbasol Championship volunteer-run

The Barabsol Championship will be accepting volunteers until midnight Saturday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday is the first day of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, a PGA golf tournament that lets pros and amateurs play together, while also raising money for local charities.

This four-day tournament requires a lot of help, from childcare to caddies to marshals at the holes. The team says it takes anywhere from 350-400 volunteers for one day, which is around 1,600 total volunteers for the whole tournament.

Susie Basham is the volunteer headquarters director, helping to coordinate all of these people and keep them fed and uniformed. Basham, who has volunteered since the first Barbasol Championship, says many other volunteers work multiple days and also come back year after year.

“We’re a big family, come join the family, we love it,” says Basham. “We have people that have been here since day one and we only see them at the Barbasol so we love it.”

Basham says recruiting for the next year’s Barbasol Championship begins the week after this one ends. But if you’re looking to get involved now, Basham says they’ll keep taking volunteers until midnight on Saturday.

You can find more information on how to volunteer at the link HERE.