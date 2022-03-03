Wednesday marks 10 year anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak

Anniversary comes during Severe Weather Awareness Week and a statewide tornado safety drill.

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that hit Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), in Kentucky, tornadoes touched down in Martin, Menifee, Magoffin and Johnson counties. The NWS says this was the first time a tornado was ever recorded in Martin County, and the first time an EF-2 or greater damage had been done in those counties.

Many remember the tornado that devastated West Liberty. The NWS says that tornado traveled a continuous 86 miles through eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia. In total, 41 people in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana were killed as a result of a tornado that day, 26 of those people from Kentucky alone. More than 200 Kentuckians were reportedly injured.

The anniversary comes during Severe Weather Awareness Week and a statewide tornado safety drill.