Web site to order free at-home CVID tests now taking orders

Site officially started taking orders Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/CNN) – The federal government has quietly launched its website to sign up for free Covid-19 tests, allowing people to order a maximum of four tests shipped directly to their household.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the government website to order free Covid-19 tests is up and running as part of a “beta phase” ahead of the government website’s formal rollout Wednesday morning.

COVIDtests.gov is in the beta phase right now, which is a standard part of the process typically as it’s being kind of tested in the early stages of being rolled out,” Psaki told reporters at the White House.

The site officially launched Wednesday morning and is taking orders. The process is simple. Provide a name, address, and e-mail address. It takes abut two minutes at most. The U.S. Postal Service sends a confirmation e-mail t allow order tracking.