Weather to delay opening of Disaster Recovery Centers Thursday

The delays range from 2-to-4 hours depending on the county in western Kentucky

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to potentially hazardous driving conditions, the Disaster Recovery Centers in Caldwell, Muhlenberg and Warren counties will open two hours late on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, and centers in Graves and Hopkins counties will have a four-hour delayed opening, according to FEMA.

Operational hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST for recovery centers in the following locations:

Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

Warren County: Old Sears Store Greenwood Shopping Mall, 2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Operational hours are noon to 6 p.m. CST for these recovery centers:

Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 West Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408; Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.