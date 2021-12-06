Lexington Police Chief Weathers receives national Ethical Courage Award

Presented by Center for American and International Law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Center for American and International Law presented Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers with the prestigious Ethical Courage Award.

Given each year since 1998, this award is intended to recognize an individual or an organization for especially meritorious leadership or courage related to law enforcement ethics and integrity.

Weathers was sworn in as Chief of Police on March 4, 2018. He and his nine brothers and sisters grew up in Lexington’s Bluegrass Aspendale and Hollow Creek neighborhoods. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and earned a master’s in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University.

Weathers was hired by the Lexington Police Department in 1989. During the first six years of his career Weathers worked as a patrol officer and was assigned to the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, teaching elementary and middle school students how to avoid and resist the temptations that lead to drug abuse. In 1994 he was transferred to the Bureau of Investigations and assigned as a narcotics detective.

Weathers was promoted to sergeant in 1997 and has worked as a supervisor in every bureau within the Lexington Police Department. In 2001 he returned to the Narcotics Enforcement Unit as a Lieutenant. In 2008 his assignment shifted to the Chief’s office as the commanding supervisor of the Internal Affairs Section, where he was responsible for investigating, tracking, and managing complaints against department officers. A year later Weathers was promoted to the rank of Commander and assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

In March 2011 Commander Weathers was reassigned to the Training Section. With his appointment to Assistant Chief in 2014, Weathers led the Bureau of Special Operations until his retirement from Lexington Police in 2016.

In July 2016 Weathers was selected as the Director of Law Enforcement for Fayette County Public Schools. As the Director of Law Enforcement he was responsible for the safety and security of more than 40,000 students, staff, and visitors, as well as dozens of school district properties. As Director, he was oversaw 34 sworn officers, supervisors, and seven civilian staff members. Under Weathers’ leadership FCPS Law Enforcement increased its number of officers, improved its training requirements, and updated several policies and procedures.

When announcing his return to the police department, Mayor Gray noted Weathers’ commitment to community policing and how well respected he is throughout Lexington.

Chief Weathers is a Kentucky Law Enforcement Council certified police instructor through the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Kentucky. He is certified to teach classes on investigation techniques, ethics, community policing concepts, hate crimes, cultural diversity and leadership.

Weathers is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). He volunteers as a member of “Drug Free Lex” (formerly the Mayor’s Alliance) which is part of the Kentucky Alliance for Substance Abuse Policy. He also served on the board of the Downtown Lexington Corporation and has served on committees responsible for addressing youth violence and homelessness in Lexington. Chief Weathers also volunteers his time as a mentor to elementary school students, and by educating parents and youth about the effects of illicit drugs and violence.