PICS: Weather causing dangerous driving conditions around Kentucky

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials around central Kentucky are asking drivers to be aware of slick spots and black ice.

Madison County Deputies on duty are reporting multiple injury and non-injury accidents across the county, following continuous snowfall that’s causing hazardous road conditions.

The Boyle County Fire Department says if you do not have to be out to stay home in these extremely dangerous traveling conditions.

Deputies at the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office say the road conditions are extremely bad and deputies are working multiple wrecks, with more pending. They are trying to get to them as quickly as possible. Please stay off the roads if you can.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, as the temperature drops, the roads are becoming more treacherous. All roads in the county are currently snow covered. Road crews are out working diligently and deputies are reponding to calls as quickly as possible. Deputies encourage drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible.

