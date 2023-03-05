We have a much deserved calm stretch of weather

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Saturday evening, we are coming off one of the most significant weather events to ever hit our state on our Friday with a historic high wind event. Thankfully, Mother Nature has provided us with a much deserved great looking and feeling day with temperatures that hit the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly sunny sky. Before we move on, let’s take a quick look back at Fridays event. Here are the top “official” wind gust report from Kentucky. I emphasize on the word “official” because plenty of other places seen gust this high, but these were just the “official” gust from the reporting stations in Kentucky.

Folks, that is Category 1 Hurricane force winds! Not only is it crazy to hit these numbers once, but we kept gust above 70 for a 3-4 hour period Friday afternoon into the early evening. There is no wonder we have so many Kentuckians without power and widespread damage. But here is what I am tracking in the days to come and it is just what every Kentuckian needs… a dry and mild stretch.

Sunday afternoon looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Monday doesn’t start bad with temperatures that drop to near 50 under a partly clear sky.

Monday afternoon is the winner of all winners with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Oh yeah and guess what? It is without winds, rain, or storms.

We will keep the dry trend going into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs Tuesday in the low 60s and Wednesday in the mid 50s. Our next weather maker rolls into town late Thursday with some rain showers around.

We will keep the ran showers around through the day on Friday with chilly temperatures.

Now, once into late next weekend into the following week – Old man winter looks to make us pay back for the nice temperatures with more of a winter time look showing up.

Let’s enjoy our run of nice looking and feeling weather in the mean time and worry about that when we get a little closer. Enjoy the next few days and remember we are Kentucky STRONG! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chillier. Lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: A super great day with sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-40s.