Wayne Co Coroner confirms 13-year-old found unresponsive in school bathroom

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Wayne County coroner confirms to ABC 36 that a 13-year-old girl has died.

The coroner says the girl was found unresponsive in a school bathroom Tuesday morning. She was taken to a Wayne County hospital emergency room, where she later died.

The coroner said the cause of death doesn’t appear suspicious. An autopsy will determine a cause of death.

The girl’s name has not been released.

Calls to the school system have not been returned.