Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest.

Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium sits on land that was originally purchased by Major Thomas H. Hays in 1883. Major Hays was in need of a school for his daughters to attend, so he started a one-room schoolhouse that was located on Pages Lane. Construction on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium building began in 1908 and opened for business on July 26, 1910. Originally, the building was designed to accommodate 40-50 tuberculosis patients safely, according to the Waverly Hills Sanatorium website.

Soon, tuberculosis was becoming an epidemic in Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Park and other parts of Jefferson County in Kentucky. The TB clinic was filled with more than 140 people, and it was obvious that a much larger hospital was needed to treat those afflicted with the condition.

Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas won first place.