Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1.

Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium sits on land that was originally purchased by Major Thomas H. Hays in 1883. Major Hays was in need of a school for his daughters to attend, so he started a one-room schoolhouse that was located on Pages Lane. Construction on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium building began in 1908 and opened for business on July 26, 1910. Originally, the building was designed to accommodate 40-50 tuberculosis patients safely, according to the Waverly Hills Sanatorium website.

Soon, tuberculosis was becoming an epidemic in Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Park and other parts of Jefferson County in Kentucky. The TB clinic was filled with more than 140 people, and it was obvious that a much larger hospital was needed to treat those afflicted with the condition.

You can vote for Waverly Hills Sanatorium to be named the best haunted destination in the U.S. until Monday, Sept. 12 at noon on the 10Best website. The winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 23.

Other haunted destinations in the running include Eastern State Penitentiary in Pennsylvania, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in North Dakota, Fort Delaware in Delaware, Fort East Martello Museum in Florida, The Grover in Texas, Moon River Brewing Company in Georgia, Moss Beach Distillery in California, The Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, Oakland Cemetery in Georgia, The Queen Mary in California, St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum in Florida, Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia, West Virginia Penitentiary in West Virginia, Whaley House Museum in California, Winchester Mystery House in California, Wood Island Lighthouse in Maine, Yuma Territorial Prison Museum and Park in Arizona and Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Nevada.

As of publishing time, Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in second place.