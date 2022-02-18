WATCH VIDEO: Breathitt County investigators looking for possible impersonator

Man caught on video, suspected of being armed

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify a man who has been seen wearing what appears to be a Breathitt County law enforcement uniform but who is not connected the any agency. See Video Here

The man is shown on videos appearing to be trying to enter buildings.

“He is NOT a BCSO Deputy or affiliated with the department. He is armed and should be considered dangerous,” Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff at 606-272-2540.