WATCH: Tips for wearing a KN95 mask
With masks now being distributed free nationwide, time for an update
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — Brooke Hudspeth, chief practice officer at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, has some tips for unwrapping, putting on, wearing and taking off your KN95 face mask (Click to Watch).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends upgrading from a cloth mask to a KN95. In alignment with this guidance, the University of Kentucky recently purchased two KN95 masks for each member of the UK community physically coming to campus.
KN95 masks are a type of filtering facepiece respirator. When they meet the right requirements, and fit properly, these masks filter up to 95% of particles in the air.
Below are several tips from the CDC related to mask-wearing.
Masks should:
- Completely cover your mouth and nose.
- Fit snugly against the sides of your face without any gaps.
- Be handled by the cords, ear loops or head straps only (do not handle the surface of the mask).
What to look for:
- The CDC National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) established requirements for respirators. Look for KN95 masks that meet requirements. Some KN95 masks meet requirements similar to those set by NIOSH, while other KN95 masks do not.
How to check mask fit:
- The CDC recommends checking for gaps in the mask by cupping your hands around the outside edges of your mask. You should ensure that no air is flowing from the area near your eyes or from the sides of your mask.
- Per the CDC, if the mask has a good fit, you will feel warm air come through the front of the mask. You may also be able to see the mask material move in and out as you breathe.
