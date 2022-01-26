WATCH: Tips for wearing a KN95 mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends upgrading from a cloth mask to a KN95. In alignment with this guidance, the University of Kentucky recently purchased two KN95 masks for each member of the UK community physically coming to campus.

KN95 masks are a type of filtering facepiece respirator. When they meet the right requirements, and fit properly, these masks filter up to 95% of particles in the air.

Below are several tips from the CDC related to mask-wearing.

Masks should:

Completely cover your mouth and nose.

Fit snugly against the sides of your face without any gaps.

Be handled by the cords, ear loops or head straps only (do not handle the surface of the mask).

What to look for:

The CDC National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) established requirements for respirators. Look for KN95 masks that meet requirements. Some KN95 masks meet requirements similar to those set by NIOSH, while other KN95 masks do not.

How to check mask fit: