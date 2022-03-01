Watch The State of the Union Tuesday, March 1 on ABC36

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – ABC News will present special coverage of the 2022 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Primetime coverage will air on Tuesday, March 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, political director Rick Klein, and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments.

Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live. Muir will also anchor a special edition of “World News Tonight” from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1. Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of “Nightline” with analysis from Christie and Brazile. “Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need to Know” will have special coverage throughout the day.

